Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [02.09.17]

Forget about sliding into DMs. Slide into sneakers this weekend.

1 of 8|Adidas|Swift Run Sesame - CHF 109.90 - LINK
2 of 8|Asics|Asics Gel Lyte 3 Martini Olive Camo - $110 - LINK
3 of 8|Adidas|UltraBOOST 3.0 “Triple Grey” - $TBC - LINK
4 of 8|Adidas|Ultra Boost ATR Mid Trace Khaki - 219€ - LINK
5 of 8|Billy's x Puma| Suede Classic - $183 - LINK
6 of 8|Adidas|NMD XR1 Triple Grey - 169.95€ - LINK
7 of 8|Adidas|EQT Support 93/17 White Blue - CHF 219.90 - LINK
8 of 8|Nike|Nike Air Max 97 Ultra Metallic Bronze - $190 - LINK

It’s time to step up your shoe game with this week’s wrap of the hottest sneaker releases.

Adidas is back with a vengeance after a relatively quiet period last week on the new release front. Their latest Swift Run Sesame silhouette is our pick of the week with its Primeknit construction and strategically placed contrast stripes making for one sexy sneaker. Beyond that there’s also two new Ultraboost models, an NMD XR1 and EQT Support 93/17 shod in blue and white.

Asics and Puma are also joining the party with camo and suede colourways of their popular silhouettes whilst a single Nike Air Max 97 in metallic bronze rounds out the week’s best.

