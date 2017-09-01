Unique Retreats: An Overwater Bungalow On A Private Island In Belize

Belize: a country so beautiful Leonardo DiCaprio purchased a private island there. Most of us won’t be getting an invite any time soon – nor will we be investing in our own secluded isle – but there’s another way to experience this slice of paradise in style.

Located three miles from San Pedro in the calm waters of the Western Caribbean, Cayo Espanto is an exclusive private island retreat with 5-star service and a celebrity following. Its crown jewel is Casa Ventanas, an intimate and ultra-chic overwater bungalow thoughtfully appointed with every imaginable comfort.

Casa Ventanas sits at the end of a dock that stretches over 150 feet off the island for ultimate privacy. The bungalow is surrounded on all sides by the Caribbean Sea, a picture-perfect window into the exotic turquoise water world of Belize. Sea life swims not only past but under the bungalow, which guests can view through a glass observation panel set in the floor.

Cayo Espanto doesn’t skimp on the amenities front. Casa Ventanas boasts WiFi, CD and DVD players, a television, an iPod dock, a movie and music collection, a fridge, a coffemaker, air con, and a butler’s pantry. Outside, guests can dine on the private verandah or cool off in an al fresco shower. There’s even a private sailboat and kayaks to get fully immersed in island living.

The island is an ideal base for fishing, scuba diving, and snorkeling in the world’s second-largest barrier-reef system. Cayo Espanto offers watersports, like windsurfing or catamaran sailing, as well as birdwatching tours, private cruises, picnic excursions, spa services, and exotic jungle adventures. Or just put your feet up in your hammock and enjoy three tailored meals per day from your personal chef.

Your life of luxury starts at US$1,595 per night (all inclusive) for Casa Ventanas. Or you can rent the whole island with a group for US$13,500. Book here and don’t forget to invite Leo over for a drink and a vape.