Bid On Indy’s Whip, Marty’s Shoes & More In This Insane Hollywood Auction

Christmas has come early for cinemaphiles, particularly those with a soft spot for sci-fi and superheroes. A massive Hollywood memorabilia auction is giving fans a chance to wield Conan’s sword, handle an Alien egg, or dress like Star Trek‘s engine room crew.

The auction comes courtesy of the experts at Prop Store, a leading purveyor of props, costumes, collectibles, and behind-the-scenes mementos. A whopping 600 items from 200 films and television shows are included in this collection, ranging from the somewhat obscure to the downright iconic.

In an email to Wired, Brandon Alinger, one of the collectibles experts at Prop Store, said “This is what we call our ‘multi-consignor’ sale. The pieces have been sourced from a variety of different places, including private collectors, studios and production companies, industry personnel, and rental houses.”

Each one has been researched and verified by the Prop Store team, guaranteeing that every piece is absolutely authentic.

Assuming you have thousands of dollars collecting dust in your bank account, here are some of the Hollywood memorabilia items that could soon be yours: Marty McFly’s iconic Nike shoes, a Jurassic Park dinosaur handler’s costume, an Immortal Warrior mask from 300, Mission: Impossible‘s pack of exploding gum, Garth’s tighty-whities from Wayne’s World, Indiana Jones’ bullwhip, a Titanic life vest, and James Bond’s gadget phone from Tomorrow Never Dies.

The live auction is set for September 26 in London. Many of the props are currently on display at London’s Odeon BFI IMAX, for those who want to see the merch in person before bidding. Bids will also be accepted over the phone or online.

Check out a few highlights from the ludicrous treasure trove above, and the full collection here.