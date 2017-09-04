Jeff Goldblum Is Living Proof Of How To Dress In Your Golden Years

Let’s get one thing straight. Jeff Goldblum is 64-years-old. That puts the Independence Day breakout star in the same company as other distinguished seniors like Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson, whilst badass bald guy Bruce Willis is actually a whole two years younger than Goldblum.

Why the comparative age talk? Well the point is that Goldblum dresses like an absolute champion for a man in his golden years. Whilst a many tend to live out their days of retirement in a silk robe and the latest edition of Reader’s Digest, Goldblum is more like a fine wine who simply gets better with age – namely his impeccably curated wardrobe.

So the big question here is: How does a man dress in his golden years?

It’s all about the leather jacket, the finely tailored suits with a hint of 50s rockabilly and modern streetwear touches which pairs bombers with printed shirts, chinos and sneakers. And the signature felt hat which needs an honourable mention.

Watch and learn, young man.

