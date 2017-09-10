Johnny Depp’s Kentucky Horse Farm Is Not What You’re Expecting

There are many words we could use to describe Johnny Depp, but “restrained” would not be one of them. The eccentric Hollywood icon has already listed two properties in Los Angeles, both of which take a flamboyant more-is-more approach to interior design. So you can imagine our surprise when we saw this new listing.

The latest property Depp is looking to unload is a 41-acre horse farm in Kentucky with three barns, one guest house, a 6,000-foot main home, and interiors that could have been designed by your grandmother (if she was a bit of a film buff and admired Scandi kitchens). It’s a far cry from anything we’ve seen previously from the oddball actor.

Depp has had an on again, off again relationship with the farm, which he originally purchased in 1995 for US$950,000. He sold it in 2001 for US$1 million, then repurchased the place in 2005 for US$2 million. His mother lived on the property (which may explain the décor) until her death in May 2016.

Located in Lexington, two miles from the renowned Keeneland Race Course, the horse farm is fully operational. There are 15 stalls for your finest steeds, as well as 10 automatic watered paddocks and a guest house that functions as manager’s quarters.

The stately main house contains six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, plus a dining room, family room and sun room. Entertainers will love the wet bar, and will find plenty of party space by the pool and its adjacent compound area. A four-car garage serves as shelter for your fleet of A-list automobiles or farm equipment.

Depp’s southern ranch retreat isn’t without its charms. Much as we’re inclined to rag on its most dated features, it also boasts hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and built-in fireplaces. Mercifully, the master suite and gourmet kitchen recently received upgrades, though someone has some ‘splaining to do about the carpet in kitchen. Let’s call it “cosy” and “vintage” to be polite.

A reserve price for the property has yet to be named, though it was listed for sale in December 2016 for US$2.9 million, which is likely an indicator of what the auction will have in store on September 15.

LISTING: Johnny Depp Kentucky Farm