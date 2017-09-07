Lose the roof, keep the performance. Look tantalising whilst doing it. That’s what the new Aventador S Roadster is essentially about.

The Aventador S Coupe was already a formidable supercar when it arrived earlier in the year with an upgraded version of their 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 which delivered 544kW of power and 690Nm of torque – a 34kW increase over the standard model. The droptop version will sport the same specs as the coupe to allow it to sprint to 100km/h in just 3.0s to make it 0.1s slower than the lighter coupe model (because people notice those things).

Nonetheless it’s seriously not a bad compromise given the droptop model adds a few extra kilos to the car. Drivers will also have the option of opening the rear window in order to experience the song of the twelve cylinders firing away.

There’s no Australian pricing information yet but expect it to land in the region of $500,000. See what the car is capable of in the coupe promo below.