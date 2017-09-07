This Is The Most Versatile Smartwatch On The Market Today

2015 was a year where the gap between technology and tradition began to converge. The demand for connectivity was higher than ever with tech companies moving in on the traditional watchmaking space with stylish devices that could accomplish a plethora of today’s biggest lifestyle demands – emails, music, communication, ordering pizza and telling the time.

Whilst many in the watchmaking industry denied the legitimacy of the smartwatch as proper competition, TAG Heuer saw it as an opportunity to go against convention by creating their own smartwatch, a move which would see them become the first ever Swiss watchmaker to do so.

This was the birth of the TAG Heuer Connected, a smartwatch which beared the unmistakable aesthetics of a Carrera whilst trading out the self-winding mechanics for an intuitive Google operating system.

Today that Swiss smartwatch movement is in its second iteration as the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, a complete lifestyle companion which promises to do it all whilst retaining the soul of a true luxury mechanical timepiece crafted for the modern world.