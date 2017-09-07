This Is The Most Versatile Smartwatch On The Market Today

2015 was a year where the gap between technology and tradition began to converge. The demand for connectivity was higher than ever with tech companies moving in on the traditional watchmaking space with stylish devices that could accomplish a plethora of today’s biggest lifestyle demands – emails, music, communication, ordering pizza and telling the time.
Whilst many in the watchmaking industry denied the legitimacy of the smartwatch as proper competition, TAG Heuer saw it as an opportunity to go against convention by creating their own smartwatch, a move which would see them become the first ever Swiss watchmaker to do so.
This was the birth of the TAG Heuer Connected, a smartwatch which beared the unmistakable aesthetics of a Carrera whilst trading out the self-winding mechanics for an intuitive Google operating system.
Today that Swiss smartwatch movement is in its second iteration as the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, a complete lifestyle companion which promises to do it all whilst retaining the soul of a true luxury mechanical timepiece crafted for the modern world.
SPECIFICATIONS
CASE
45 mm modular case
MOVEMENT
Intel powered Swiss made
POWER RESERVE
Connected Module – 25 hours
Calibre 5 – 38 Hours
Heuer 02-T Module – 65 hours
WATERPROOFNESS
Water Resistant To 50 metres
BRACELET
Calfskin, Vulcanised Rubber or Titanium
PRICE
FROM RRP AUD $2,350.00
The Pinnacle Of Watchmaking Technology
We get hands on with one of the biggest watch releases of 2017.
The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 is a hybrid watch like no other. The absence of a traditional movement means that it can employ some serious computing power to get a host of tasks done whilst telling the time in a manner that still draws glances.
Looking after this is Google’s proven Android Wear 2.0 which runs off an Intel processor and 4GB of RAM to reinforce the device’s operating speed and the seamless transition between apps.
Backing up the hardware is a vibrant 1.39-inch AMOLED 400×400-pixel resolution display which makes a simple task of anything from displaying elaborate watch faces to viewing your diary (but more on that later).
The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 also sees an upgrade from its predecessor in the form of wider connectivity which now extends to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC alongside a 4GB internal storage to bring it on par with other smartwatches on the market.
What does this all mean for the old school watch aficionado whose curiosity has been piqued?
Try contactless payments and fitness tracking without the need to have your smartphone on you.
Over 4,000 Variations To Choose From
Given that TAG Heuer aren’t in the business of consumer tech, the Swiss watchmaker needed to stand out to succeed and this is where their design language stood on its own.
The ‘Modular’ segment of the Modular 45 name comes from the fact that users can switch out the 45mm case, strap and lugs to fit in their own movement of choice – namely a COSC-certified chronograph Heuer-02T tourbillon mechanical movement. What users are getting then is a highly versatile timepiece which can be extensively personalised right down to the movement, if oldschool is your inclination on any given day.
The level of personalisation on the Modular 45 includes up to eleven standard models to choose from, fifty-six different versions and an extra forty-five upon request.
This list includes materials like matte black ceramic, titanium, 18K rose gold, aluminium, capped gold and diamond – and that’s just for the bezel alone. Wearers can also choose from a variation of straps including leather, titanium and rubber to make up to 4,000 different variations.
Practicality-wise the Modular 45 affords approximately 25 hours of runtime and a very impressive 50 metres water resistance for those who enjoy a spot of ocean dwelling.
What’s In The Box
We’ve been playing with the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 for a few weeks now. It’s been all over Sydney, but for those wondering what’s inside the box, this is for you.
25 Ways You Can Use Your TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
We’ve had a decent run through the features but at the end of the day it’s all about the usability and how well the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 can complement your lifestyle. The most effective way to do this? Put it through its paces in the hustle and bustle of daily life. Here are the twenty-five things we discovered.
- Pair with your iPhone or Android device
- Tell the time (because it’s a watch too)
- Change the watch face – David Guetta special edition, perhaps?
- Create custom watch faces to suit your mood or fashion
- Change the strap to suit your style or day surfing
- Check the weather in Bondi
- Track your run around the Botanical Gardens
- Track a bike ride around the bay
- Go for a swim…and of course track that too, you fit bastard
- Check your diary
- Make an appointment to meet a client
- Get reminded it’s your mother’s birthday
- Bake the perfect cake (for Mum) thanks to the timer
- Interval train like a Ninja Warrior
- Set a quick reminder (i.e. feed the cat)
- Track how far you walked today
- Change the strap to leather before you go out on a date
- Find stuff in the dark
- Translate a word from English to Russian
- Impress a girl with your Russian translation
- Pay for dinner with the hot Russian thanks to inbuilt NFC
- Set your alarm for the next morning
- Use Google to keep up to date with messages and email
- Shazam that hectic tune you heard in the gym
- Set the alarms and do it all again tomorrow
Who’s Wearing The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
TAG Heuer has no shortage of ambassadors to draw upon when it comes to rocking the latest in advanced timing instruments. Pioneers and leaders in their respective fields include American footballer Tom Brady, Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo.
Final Thoughts On The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
Don’t believe what you read online. Our experience with the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 returned us an excellent battery life which was a welcome improvement to the first Connected watch.
What certainly won us over though was the astounding degree of versatility. We’d even say that this is probably the most versatile watch on the market today due to the modular feature which allows wearers to switch out the case for countless variations of their own liking, whether it be just the straps or bezel or the entire case for a mechanical movement.
Most importantly, the arrival of the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 simply means that you don’t need to give up your love for the old in order to enjoy the fruits of the new. That to us is true progressive watchmaking.
The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 will retail in Australia for RRP $2,300.