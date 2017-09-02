8 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [02.09.17]

It’s a fine week in movie land thanks to some amazing performances from household names like Vince Vaughn, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carrell, Laurence Fishburne, Bruce Willis, Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Jerry Seinfeld and the man himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Oh and did we forget to mention Liam Neeson? Enough pointless chit-chat. These are the week’s eight best trailers you need to see.

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld takes you back to before you called him a king, or a legend, or the-guy-from-that-thing. Jerry Before Seinfeld streams September 19 on Netflix.

Last Flag Flying

Thirty years after they served together in Vietnam, a former Navy Corps medic Larry “Doc” Shepherd re-unites with his old buddies, ex-Marine Sal Nealon and Reverend Richard Mueller, to bury his son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War.

Death Wish

A mild-mannered father is transformed into a killing machine after his family is torn apart by a violent act.

Mindhunter

How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks? Two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff & Holt McCallany) set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers in a Netflix series by David Fincher (Fight Club, Se7en, The Social Network).

Downsizing

When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Brawl In Cell Block 99

An exhilarating exercise in analog violence, CELL BLOCK follows the brutal exploits of a former boxer who finds himself incarcerated after a drug deal goes wrong. Trapped in a maximum security facility, he must fight to stay alive and to protect those he loves.

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House

Based on the true events about an FBI agent, Mark Felt, who became an anonymous source for reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, and helped them in the investigation which led them to the Watergate scandal.

Killing Gunther

A group of eccentric assassins are fed up with Gunther, the world’s greatest hit-man and decide to kill him but their plan turns into a series of bungled encounters as Gunther seems to always be one step ahead.