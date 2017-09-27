Porsche 911 GT2 RS Destroys The Nürburgring World Record

Mein Gott, it’s official. Porsche have obliterated the competition and regained the world record at the famed Nurburgring track in Germany.

Clocking in with a lap time of 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds across the daunting 20.6km track, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS now holds the coveted title as the fastest road-approved production sports car on the ‘Green Hell’. Given that the Nurburgring is a benchmark for some of the world’s fastest road cars, the latest win puts the Stuttgart clan ahead of some staunch competition including Lamborghini, Dodge, Nissan and Mecerdes-AMG.

Their closest rival is the Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-4 Performante which clocked in a lap time of 6 minutes 52 seconds last year, a full five seconds slower than the new Porsche.

To achieve this feat the car calls upon some serious engineering and power figures which includes a 3.8-litre twin-turbo boxer engine pumping out 515kW of power and 750Nm of torque sent to the rear wheels via a PDK twin-clutch auto. That’s enough to see the car hit 100km/h in just 2.8s before topping out at a ridiculous 340km/h (FYI: it has a 400km/h speedo). The price of speed and glory doesn’t come cheap though.

Local pricing will see the 911 GT2 RS pegged at around AU$645,000. If you’ve got several minutes to spare you can watch the full in-car footage below. Make sure you have a change of pants on hand.