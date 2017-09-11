Train Like A Jedi With This Star Wars-Themed Fitness Gear

Forget the image of a basement-dwelling nerd whose only exercise is throwing 10-sided dice. The geeks are getting ripped, thanks to a recent wave of fitness gear and destinations dedicated to dorkier temperaments.

The latest company to join the craze is Onnit, who have created a line of exercise equipment with a Star Wars theme. Described by Onnit as “the new Force in fitness”, the collection includes a slam ball, a yoga mat, and three kettlebells shaped like famous icons of the Star Wars universe.

The kettlebells are made with chip resistant iron in 50-, 60- and 70-pound varieties, and come shaped like the helmets of Darth Vader, Boba Fett and a Stormtrooper. The 20-pound slam ball is made with dense polyurethane rubber that makes it more resistant to the abuses of training, and thanks to its trench-covered Death Star exterior, it’s also extremely grippy. The final piece in the collection is reversible, non-slip polyurethane yoga mat that boasts a high-res image of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

This isn’t the first time Onnit have forayed into nerdy fitness gear. Last year the brand launched a line of Marvel-themed equipment, featuring Captain America’s shield barbell plates and an Iron Man kettlebell.

As for the new Star Wars line, Onnit expects pre-orders to ship by the end of November. Pick up yours here if you find your lack of fitness disturbing. And remember this next time you’re tempted to slack on a workout: Do. Or do not. There is no try.