SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Train Like A Jedi With This Star Wars-Themed Fitness Gear

There’s a new hope for your workouts.

WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 4
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4

Forget the image of a basement-dwelling nerd whose only exercise is throwing 10-sided dice. The geeks are getting ripped, thanks to a recent wave of fitness gear and destinations dedicated to dorkier temperaments.

The latest company to join the craze is Onnit, who have created a line of exercise equipment with a Star Wars theme. Described by Onnit as “the new Force in fitness”, the collection includes a slam ball, a yoga mat, and three kettlebells shaped like famous icons of the Star Wars universe.

The kettlebells are made with chip resistant iron in 50-, 60- and 70-pound varieties, and come shaped like the helmets of Darth Vader, Boba Fett and a Stormtrooper. The 20-pound slam ball is made with dense polyurethane rubber that makes it more resistant to the abuses of training, and thanks to its trench-covered Death Star exterior, it’s also extremely grippy. The final piece in the collection is reversible, non-slip polyurethane yoga mat that boasts a high-res image of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

This isn’t the first time Onnit have forayed into nerdy fitness gear. Last year the brand launched a line of Marvel-themed equipment, featuring Captain America’s shield barbell plates and an Iron Man kettlebell.

As for the new Star Wars line, Onnit expects pre-orders to ship by the end of November. Pick up yours here if you find your lack of fitness disturbing. And remember this next time you’re tempted to slack on a workout: Do. Or do not. There is no try.

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

Don't miss

You May Also Like

NEW ON D'MARGE

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.