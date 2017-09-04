Well isn’t this just fucking fabulous. Tom Ford has just announced its latest fragrance which is named…you guessed it – Fucking Fabulous.

The limited edition perfume marks the arrival of fall (autumn for those outside of America) and will officially debut at Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at the upcoming New York Fashion Week which kicks off on September 6. Those keen to get their hands on the cheeky scents featuring minimalist-monochrome aesthetic will have to wait until the next day when they hit Tom Ford boutiques and their online store.

The particular notes that will feature in the new scent includes a blend of stuff no one will really understand but like nonetheless. Think blends of tonka resinoid, almond bitter oil, orris accord and clary sage oil. All of these notes culminate in the signature Tom Ford’s smooth, sexy and bold aroma.

Reaching peak fucking fabulous will cost you dearly though. Tom Ford will offer the fragrance in three sizes – a 48ml luxe atomiser eau de parfum for US$495, a 50ml eau de parfum for US$310 and a 250ml for US$630.

Whilst smelling fucking fabulous might sound uncouth to some, Tom Ford isn’t new to controversial adverts which often polarises with its depiction of intimacy and sexuality. This one will be no different, but that’s exactly why you’ll buy it.

