Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent Has Been Chosen

The $100 million dollar man will be heading back to the Octagon after his dance with Floyd Mayweather but there’s been ongoing speculation as to who McGregor will fight next.

On Saturday night UFC president Dana White earmarked the Irishman’s next opponent as interim lightweight champion, Tony Fegurson.

“If he wants to go in 2017, I’m down. I’m ready to start training next week.”

Who? The American MMA fighter most recently took down Kevin Lee at UFC 216 to earn him the title of the temporary champion and it was here that Dana White expressed his view that a McGregor vs. Ferguson fight is one that “makes sense” and “has to happen”.

Whilst many were hoping that McGregor would enter a third match with his most formidable opponent in Nate Diaz, there’s yet to be any news of that from either party.

Ferguson, on the other hand had a few things to say about the nomination.

“Conor needs his ass kicked and we need to unify that belt,” he said.

“Otherwise he needs to vacate, set it down, walk away, and never fucking come back.”

White even went further suggesting that the fight could happen before the end of the year. It was a comment that Ferguson took with a grain of salt before firing back at McGregor.

“I think Conor’s full of shit, I don’t think he’s going to fight this year,” said the Jiu Jitsu specialist.

“I think he was just saying it to keep people on their toes. But if he wants to go in 2017, I’m down. I’m ready to start training next week.”

We don’t doubt him. Whilst McGregor has been seen on social media lounging around yachts and being a good father, Ferguson has been hard at work climbing the UFC ladder. Proof of the man’s skill which can be witnessed below.