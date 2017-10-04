It might seem obvious to some but black continues to be a staple colour way in 2017 amongst the Parisian fashion elite – men inclusive.

It is however important to note that black is a much more progressive tone these days with less focus on solids and more on pairing it with bold prints, geometric lines and designer patterns. That’s not to say the classic black looks have been completely deserted.

Sebastien Jondeau rocked up to the event in a classic black suit whilst Shota Matsuda went one further with a black coat to go with his black denim, shirt and tie. Following closely behind that was Haider Ackermann who utilised the tone with different textures and a sheen for a more broken look.

From here on in it was all about the colour clash with elements of black used in everything from shorts to knitwear to leather to turtlenecks. It wouldn’t be Parisian chic without it. The winner in our books? Japanese soccer star who pulled all the right moves and tonal shifts to do black justice.

Check out the gallery and witness the best dressed men of Paris Fashion Week for yourself.