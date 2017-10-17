This Is What The New Qantas Dreamliner Will Mean For Travellers

A game changer. That’s what pundits in the commercial air space are calling Qantas‘ first acquisition of their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet.

The highly anticipated passenger planes will bring to local travellers unprecedented levels of comfort, refinement and creature comforts than ever before whilst boasting better operating efficiency across the board. More specifically, travellers can expect appointments like next generation seating in Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class all penned by Australian designer, David Caon.

The Dreamliner 787-9 will also boast more space for passengers alongside a lower passenger count when compared to its current competition. Carbon fibre construction used through the plane means larger windows can be afforded to further amplify the sense of space. Even cabin air quality has been attended to in order to minimise jetlag whilst a new ride dampening technology will ensure a smooth flight through common turbulence.

If that’s not enough to make sure that travellers can get to their destination in peace, the Dreamliners can also fly quieter to ensure minimal disruption to in-flight activities. Speaking from the ceremony at the Boeing factory in Seattle, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said that the first Dreamliner signalled the start of an exciting new era for the national carrier and the travelling public.

“Taking delivery of a new type of aircraft is always an important milestone for an airline and the 787 is a game-changer. From the distance it’s able to fly, to the attention to detail we’ve put into the cabin design, it will reshape what people come to expect from international travel.”

“We’re working with sleep specialists at the University of Sydney to see how adjustments to our inflight service can improve wellbeing and help people adjust to new time-zones.”

“The Dreamliner makes routes like Perth to London possible, which will be the first direct air link Australia has ever had with Europe. And it means other potential routes are now on the drawing board as well. There are lots of elements that combine to make the Qantas Dreamliner special. The seats, the lighting, the entertainment, personal storage, right through to the special crockery that weighs 10 per cent less.”

Comparing the Qantas Dreamliner to the United Dreamliner will reveal extra priority placed on Business Class by Qantas. Dubbed the ‘Great Southern Land’, the Qantas aircraft will accommodate 236 passengers when compared to United’s 219 passengers. However, there will be 42 seats allocated to the business class cabin in a 1-2-1 layout whilst 166 will be allocated to economy against United’s 183 economy seats.

The news comes with the announcement of two routes that the Dreamliners will be flying: Melbourne to Los Angeles beginning this December and Perth to London starting from March next year. Flights from Brisbane have also been earmarked.