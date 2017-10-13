It’s time to gear up for another round of the week’s best dressed men.

A decent mix of street and formal wear makes it into today’s edition thanks to the red carpet circuit boasting celebrity men in suits whilst interviews and spottings had the rest in their finest casual wear.

First up we need to talk about Tom Hiddleston, the one time Tay Tay handbag who’s now doing a mighty fine job on his own and in bold check during the Thor premiere.

Joining him in the suiting game is also Idris Elba still killing it in an effortless black tie-white shirt combo. Then we have rising young actor Miles Teller who embraces the black suit whilst giving it a bit of a pop with his tie which conveniently matches the red carpet.

Moving along it’s all about today’s style maestro, Jared Leto who went the full Gucci, Jason Derulo sporting a more contemporary street look and Justin Theroux showing how black is pulled off in 2017.