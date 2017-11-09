Ben Simmons Could Be One Of The NBA’s Most Successful Rookies

A lot can change in the NBA in a short amount of time.

A simple glance at the rankings sheet will reveal that the Philadelphia 76ers have quietly been making their way to the top as one of the sport’s hottest teams of the early season. A five-game winning streak has been enough to earn the team a tie as the second-longest in the league, but one player making a lot of the noise for all the right reasons is Ben Simmons.

The American-Australian player is already firming up to be a Rookie of the Year frontrunner for his versatility in the game whether it be assists or steals per game. To date, the 21-year-old from Melbourne has accrued 178 points, 101 rebounds and 80 assists across 10 games. It’s worth noting that no player has been able to achieve these kind of figures in the game in the last 35 years

From here on in Simmons can go one of either two ways. He can slow down as the season progresses or and the league catches up to him, or he can continue to exceed expectations as a highly versatile 6′ 10 point guard with the ability to become one of the sport’s best first year players.

Our bet is on the latter, but we’re Australian so we’ll let the highlights clip below do the talking.



