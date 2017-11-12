SIGN UP NOW,
Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [12.11.17]

Sneakers for the soul.

1 of 6|Billionaire Boys Club x adidas|Hu NMD Trail "Cotton Candy" - $TBC - LINK
2 of 6|GORE-TEX x adidas Originals|NMD City Sock - $TBC - LINK
3 of 6|Nike x Off-White|Blazer Mid White - $TBC - LINK
4 of 6|Puma|Jamming Cushion 'Forrest Night' - CHF 199.90 - LINK
5 of 6|Nike|Air Vapormax “Neon” - €209.95 - LINK
6 of 6|Fragment Design x Converse|Jack Purcell - $130 - LINK

Another round of the world’s biggest sneaker drops brings some big name players this week.

First up is Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike ten which people have been frantically lining up for around the world. Our pick of the ten models is the Blazer Mid White for something a little different.

Following that is another round of Pharrell Williams collabs in the latest Billionaire Boys Club Hu NMD silhouette and colourway.

Adidas are also gearing up for the northern winter with a Gore-Tex version of their popular NMD City Sock whilst over at Converse they’ve teamed up with Japan’s Fragment Design for a clean ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ pair of Jack Purcells in blue, white and black.

Rounding things out is another Vapor Max with retro inspiration and Puma with their latest design which is nothing like any seen before it.

