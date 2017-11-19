Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [19.11.17]

Welcome to your home of the week’s hottest sneakers releases. It’s a rather attractive wrap in this edition with sweet new colourways and more Off-White goodies that will either end up in your hot little hands or the resale market.

Our favourites include the latest Air Max 97 Ultra ’17 SE Sports in a clean “Pure Platinum” colourway as well as the long awaited Air Jordan x Off-White collaboration which is likely to see the most hype.

Elsewhere it’s about the latest Gucci white sneakers with fresh embroidery, Bruce Lee-inspired Boosts in gold and fresh paint given to the Air Zoom MAriah Flyknit and VaporMax.

Get your sneaker freak on.