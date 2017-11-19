SIGN UP NOW,
Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [19.11.17]

Get your sneaker freak on.

1 of 7|Nike|Air Max 97 Ultra '17 SE Sports "Pure Platinum" - €180 - LINK
2 of 7|Air Jordan x Off-White|Air Jordan 1 - $TBC - LINK
3 of 7|Adidas|ACE 16+ UltraBOOST - $200 - LINK
4 of 7|Gucci|Ace Embroidered Watersnake And Leather - $869 - LINK
5 of 7|Adidas|Iniki BOOST Gold - $120 - LINK
6 of 7|Nike|Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer Olive "Desert Moss" - $150 - LINK
7 of 7|Nike|VaporMax Midnight Fog - $TBC - LINK

Welcome to your home of the week’s hottest sneakers releases. It’s a rather attractive wrap in this edition with sweet new colourways and more Off-White goodies that will either end up in your hot little hands or the resale market.

Our favourites include the latest Air Max 97 Ultra ’17 SE Sports in a clean “Pure Platinum” colourway as well as the long awaited Air Jordan x Off-White collaboration which is likely to see the most hype.

Elsewhere it’s about the latest Gucci white sneakers with fresh embroidery, Bruce Lee-inspired Boosts in gold and fresh paint given to the Air Zoom MAriah Flyknit and VaporMax.

