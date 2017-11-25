Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [25.11.17]

A short and sweet sneaker release week means more room for diversity.

There’s a bit of monochrome inspiration going on this edition with Adidas dropping the NMD R1 Primeknit in a sinister Core Black colourway, Nike’s Air Max 97 re-imagined in Ultra Black and Givenchy going the monochrome route for their latest leather slip-ons.

NikeLab have also snuck in there with a sleek pair of Zoom Fly SPs alongside Asics’ Gel Lyte 30th anniversary colourways. Diadora makes a decent entry this week with their Italian made IC 4000 silhouette.