SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Now trending

Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [25.11.17]

For the love of kicks.

WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 6|Adidas|NMD R1 Primeknit "Core Black Sesame" - $TBC - LINK
2 of 6|Asics|Gel Lyte 30th Anniversary - 119.95€ - LINK
3 of 6|Nike|Max 97 Ultra Black - $TBC - LINK
4 of 6|NikeLab|Zoom Fly SP - $150 - LINK
5 of 6|Givenchy|Urban Street Leather Slip-On Sneakers - £530 - LINK
6 of 6|Diadora|IC 4000 - $TBC - LINK

A short and sweet sneaker release week means more room for diversity.

There’s a bit of monochrome inspiration going on this edition with Adidas dropping the NMD R1 Primeknit in a sinister Core Black colourway, Nike’s Air Max 97 re-imagined in Ultra Black and Givenchy going the monochrome route for their latest leather slip-ons.

NikeLab have also snuck in there with a sleek pair of Zoom Fly SPs alongside Asics’ Gel Lyte 30th anniversary colourways. Diadora makes a decent entry this week with their Italian made IC 4000 silhouette.

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

You May Also Like

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.