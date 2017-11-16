Cards Against Humanity is celebrating the holidays as only Cards Against Humanity can. Following in the footsteps of 2015’s Black Friday nothing sale and 2016’s $100,000 hole, this year’s seasonal prank takes aim at the US Cheeto In Chief and his controversial border wall.

Dubbed Cards Against Humanity Saves America, the promotion aims to stop Donald Trump from building a wall between the United States and Mexico by purchasing a large plot of vacant land along the border. The company has also retained a law firm specialising in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to be erected.

“It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet,” reads the game’s website. “There’s no time for questions—now is the time to act. You give us $15, and we’ll send six America-saving surprises right to your doorstep. It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

The company also revealed a hint at what those surprises might look like. On day one, recipients will get “an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards, and a few other surprises.” As for the remaining five days, doled out over the month of December, your guess is as good as anyone’s. With Cards Against Humanity behind the wheel, it’s sure to be irreverent, absurd, hilarious, and just a tad obscene.

The 2017 holiday package sold out a few hours after launch, but there’s still fun to be had on the website. Check out the promo video above and do not miss the FAQ, which includes gems like this:

i’m gonna buy the cards against humanity thing just for this pic.twitter.com/llQquGqu6z — (@andalbrask) November 14, 2017



Shots fired.

RELATED: Cards Against Humanity Made Over US$70K Selling Nothing On Black Friday