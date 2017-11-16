The ‘Merc with the Mouth’ is back and this time he’s taking audiences down memory lane in the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming Deadpool 2 film.

Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the sarcastic anti-hero but in this teaser he takes on an entirely different persona – Bob Ross of the “The Joy of Painting” in his very own instructional painting video called “Wet on Wet”.

The skit continues with Reynolds occasionally whacking off his paint brush to uneasy cutaways of sexual innuendo before his character warns the audience about the trees he’s just painted: “What you don’t want to do is eat these – trust me on this.”

Okay, Pool. The trailer also features quick snippets from the latest film with Josh Brolin as Cable and John Wick co-director David Leitch coming on board as the director for this film.

The anticipation is high for Deadpool 2 since the first film became the largest grossing R-rated film in history with US$783.1 million in worldwide earnings. Deadpool 2 will arrive in cinemas on June 1, 2018.