She’s conquered the modelling world, internet fame, Terry Richardson and creepy Ben Affleck as her sugar daddy on the big screen.

Today Emily Ratajkowski can add accomplished businesswoman to that list with the arrival of her very own swimwear label, Inamorata – modelled entirely by Emily Ratajkowski, of course.

The collection features a range of bikinis and high-cut one pieces which are much more subtle and elegant than what the 26-year-old has usually been found in for past shoots.

So how well does Ratajkowski know the swimwear market? Well enough, according to her interview with Vogue.

“I grew up in San Diego and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach,” she said. “When I was sixteen, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I’d put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day.”

Well it looks like those days of chilling by the pool to burritos have paid off. Ratajkowski’s pieces will range between the steeper US$75 – $160 mark, a move that is set to make this model-turned-entrepreneur quite a bit of coin.