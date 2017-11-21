Hublot Presents The Limited Edition Classic Fusion Ashes Chronograph

The competitive sport of cricket has welcomed the arrival of a brand new timepiece with the Hublot Classic Fusion Ashes Chronograph.

The watch’s debut marks the extended partnership between Hublot and the International Cricket Council which first came together in 2015 with the former playing the role of official timekeeper.

Today that partnership has once again brought Cricket Australia and the Ashes Series 2017-18 to the forefront of conversation with the help of ex-Australian cricket captain, Michael Clarke. To celebrate the sport the best way they know how, Hublot unveiled the limited edition watch which will only come as 32 examples in the world – each one representing the number of series won by each team.

The watch’s appointments will see a unique design which features a grey dial that wears sport’s most significant symbols – the hands of the two chronograph counters in the shape of a bat and a triple applique at the 12 o’clock marker which mimics the stumps.

The caseback meanwhile wears the Ashes series logo on the sapphire glass and is complimented with a leather strap with triple white saddle stitching to honour the style of a cricket ball. Twin oversized chronograph counters reside at the 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock markers whilst a subtle date window can be found at the 6 o’clock mark.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Ashes Chronograph is now available to order via Hublot Australia for a RRP of $16,200.