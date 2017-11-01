Jeremy Piven Is The Latest Star To Be Accused Of Sexual Assault

The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault saga has already claimed some huge Hollywood names and the rolling heads don’t appear to be slowing down with more victims stepping out.

In the same week that Kevin Spacey was accused of trying to groom a then-14-year-old Anthony Rapp more than thirty years ago, another bombshell has dropped with fresh accusations that popular Entourage actor Jeremy Piven had sexually assaulted an actress on the hit show.

Ariana Bellamar appeared on just one episode of Entourage as a guest star but it was behind the scenes in Piven’s trailer where the former reality TV star claims that the sexual assault happened.

Taking to her Twitter account yesterday in a succession of scathing tweets, Bellamar said:

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Happy #Halloween, folks! Dear sexual predators: Try dressing up as something other than a monster this year! You just might like it! #MeToo — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 31, 2017

#HAPPYHALLOWEEN! This year I’m going as ‘the hoe that deserved to be sexually assaulted ‘cause she showed her cleavage’! #slutshaming #MeToo pic.twitter.com/z5cpAQHWDd — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 31, 2017

Sprint seems to be willing to help me find those explicit text mails you sent to me, @jeremypiven. Enough is ENOUGH with this ‘ish. #MeToo https://t.co/xTzUjJlwbH — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 31, 2017

Whilst many have been quick to throw their weight behind Bellamar’s comments of exposing another alleged sexual predator in Hollywood, others have also questioned her timing as nothing more than a ploy to get her name into the spotlight.

Bellamar’s acting career includes a number of roles in reality television and four uncredited roles in major films including Suicide Squad and The Hangover Part III.