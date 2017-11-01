SIGN UP NOW,
Jeremy Piven Is The Latest Star To Be Accused Of Sexual Assault

Ari Gold’s been a bad boy.

The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault saga has already claimed some huge Hollywood names and the rolling heads don’t appear to be slowing down with more victims stepping out.

Entourage’s Jeremy Piven is the latest high profile celebrity to be accused of indecent bahviour

In the same week that Kevin Spacey was accused of trying to groom a then-14-year-old Anthony Rapp more than thirty years ago, another bombshell has dropped with fresh accusations that popular Entourage actor Jeremy Piven had sexually assaulted an actress on the hit show.

Ariana Bellamar appeared on just one episode of Entourage as a guest star but it was behind the scenes in Piven’s trailer where the former reality TV star claims that the sexual assault happened.

Taking to her Twitter account yesterday in a succession of scathing tweets, Bellamar said:

Whilst many have been quick to throw their weight behind Bellamar’s comments of exposing another alleged sexual predator in Hollywood, others have also questioned her timing as nothing more than a ploy to get her name into the spotlight.

Bellamar’s acting career includes a number of roles in reality television and four uncredited roles in major films including Suicide Squad and The Hangover Part III.

