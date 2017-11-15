SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Now trending

Watch Celebrities Roast Jimmy Kimmel With Mean Tweets For His 50th Birthday

Mean tweets but not as you know them.

WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit

Mike Tyson, Liam Neeson, Kristen Bell, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence are just some of the big names you’ll find on the latest instalment of Jimmy Kimmel’s popular ‘Celebrities Reading Mean Tweets’. The only difference here is that this time Kimmel is the man with a target on his back and the celebrities are in on the savage roasting.

How’s this  for a triggered hate tweet as read out by the always lovely Halle Berry: “@jimmykimmel you are a jackass d**ck sucker keep your mouth shut and do your little Tv show or get the f**ck out of our country”

You have been warned. See the video above for all of Kimmel’s hate mail in the name of turning half a century.

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

You May Also Like

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.