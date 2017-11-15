Watch Celebrities Roast Jimmy Kimmel With Mean Tweets For His 50th Birthday

Mike Tyson, Liam Neeson, Kristen Bell, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence are just some of the big names you’ll find on the latest instalment of Jimmy Kimmel’s popular ‘Celebrities Reading Mean Tweets’. The only difference here is that this time Kimmel is the man with a target on his back and the celebrities are in on the savage roasting.

How’s this for a triggered hate tweet as read out by the always lovely Halle Berry: “@jimmykimmel you are a jackass d**ck sucker keep your mouth shut and do your little Tv show or get the f**ck out of our country”

You have been warned. See the video above for all of Kimmel’s hate mail in the name of turning half a century.