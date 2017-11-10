Lotus Showcases Its Latest Little Track Monster

Lotus used to be the British car company that was heralded for its simplicity in providing thrills behind the wheel.

In recent years their cars have diverged slightly from founder Colin Chapman’s purist vision that, “Adding power makes you faster on the straights, subtracting weight makes you faster everywhere”.

Today that all changes for the better with Lotus welcoming their wildest track beast yet. The Exige Cup 430 borrows a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine from its bigger Evora GT430 sibling and stuffs it into a smaller and lighter chassis in the Exige.

The result is a 316kW/440Nm race-ready road car which weighs in at a very healthy 1,056kg. The only transmission available for the Exige Cup 430? A close-ratio six-speed manual sending power to.

Whilst its no quarter mile star like its more common DSG competition, Lotus claims that the car can still manage to hit the 100km/h mark in just 3.2 seconds before topping out at 290km/h.

To enhance the overall driving dynamics the car’s aero has also been reworked to provide up to 220kg of downforce at higher speeds.

Inside the car it’s all business with a very sparse layout with Alcantara, carbon fibre and aluminium dominating the aesthetics alongside some snuggly bucket seats.

The Exige Cup 430 is priced from an eye-watering £99,800 (AU$170,000) and it is only available in the UK, Italy, Germany and France.

It’s not yet known if the fastest-ever Exige Cup 430 is destined for Australia – yet.