8 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [11.11.17]

Tom Hanks. Al Pacino. Christian Bale. Three of Hollywood’s most revered actors – and three stars of this week’s trending movie trailers.

First up is Mr. Hanks, who stars alongside fellow great Meryl Streep in the first trailer for The Post, the true tale of an American newspaper hellbent on revealing a decades-long cover-up of government secrets.

Up next is Mr. Pacino, who stars in not one but two trailers this week: a second look at the cop drama Hangman and a new trailer for The Pirates Of Somalia (another true tale about… well, surely you can guess).

And last but never least, Mr. Bale brings a follow-up to October’s debut trailer for Hostiles, the harrowing adventures of an Army Captain and a dying Cheyenne war chief set in 1892.

Dark



Dark, a family saga with a supernatural twist, is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In 10 hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.

The Pirates Of Somalia



When rookie journalist Jay Bahadur (Evan Peters) has an inspiring chance encounter with his idol (Al Pacino), he uproots his life and moves to Somalia looking for the story of a lifetime. He hooks up with a local fixer (Barkhad Abdi) upon arrival and attempts to embed himself with the local Somali pirates, but quickly finds himself in over his head. The Pirates of Somalia is based on the true story of one reporter’s risky adventure that ultimately brought the world an unprecedented first-person account of who these men are, how they live, and the forces that drive them.

Hostiles



Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary Army Captain (Christian Bale) who, after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from New Mexico to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow (Rosamund Pike) whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche, and vicious outliers they encounter along the way.

Game Night



Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples’ game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks, arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game… right? As the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this “game”—nor Brooks—are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had… or game over.

Hangman



Decorated homicide detective Ray Archer (Al Pacino) and his partner, criminal profiler Will Ruiney (Karl Urban), are tasked with catching a serial killer who’s terrorizing a city with a macabre version of the children’s game Hangman. Crime journalist Christi Davies (Brittany Snow) reports on the killing spree, shadowing the detectives.

The Post



Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee, as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

Stratton



Stratton, a Special Boat Service operative for MI6, and his American counterpart Marty, scope a laboratory complex in Iran in order to intercept deadly biochemical weapons. The complex mission goes spectacularly wrong, and in the mayhem, Marty is mortally wounded. Back at base, Stratton is summoned by the big boss at MI6. She has received intel that a former Soviet operative – Barovski – has gone rogue. Thought to be dead for the last 20 years, it is believed Barovski has plans to take revenge on his former paymasters by using stolen chemical weapons. Stratton and his team must draw on all their training and experience to race against time and stop the unimaginable happening.

The Shape Of Water



From master story teller Guillermo del Toro comes The Shape Of Water – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.