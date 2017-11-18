9 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [18.11.17]

This week’s treasure trove of movie trailers kicked off with everyone’s favourite mouthy Merc impersonating beloved TV painter Bob Ross for the upcoming Deadpool sequel. In case you missed it, you’ll find the anti-hero-turned-artist sharing his expertise (and innuendoes) here.

Wade Wilson isn’t the only funnyman making waves this week. Judd Apatow, best known for working behind the scenes on films like Knocked Up, Superbad, Anchorman, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, announced a return to stand-up comedy for the first time in 25 years. His Netflix special will debut on December 12.

We also saw a former funnyman take on an unexpectedly dramatic role. John Krasinski, famous for portraying Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office, directed and stars in supernatural horror flick A Quiet Place. The cast and crew have been appropriately hush hush about the movie’s plot, but the trailer drops just enough hints to pique our interest.

Judd Apatow: The Return



What do you do when all your friends give you the same advice? Do the exact opposite, of course. On December 12, renowned producer, director and writer Judd Apatow returns to stand-up comedy for the first time in 25 years. Only on Netflix.

Rampage



Primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster, and to make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly-altered alpha predators. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe, but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

A Quiet Place



If they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you. A Quiet Place is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker John Krasinski, who stars in the film opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt.

Strangers: Prey at Night



A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit The Strangers.

Bullet Head



A highly-stylized crime story reminiscent of Reservoir Dogs, Bullet Head follows three career criminals who find themselves trapped in a warehouse with the law closing in and an even worse threat waiting inside. A series of intertwining narratives explores the love, fear and conditioning that brought them there.

The Mercy



The Mercy is based on the incredible true story of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst and his attempt to win the first single-handed round-the-world yacht race in 1968. With an unfinished boat and his business and house on the line, Donald leaves his wife and their children behind, hesitantly embarking on an adventure that will see him confront dramatic struggles and acute isolation alone on the high seas.

Waco



In February, 1993, the eyes of the world converged on Mount Carmel, a small religious community located just outside Waco, Texas. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) had just conducted a massive raid on religious leader David Koresh and his followers, known as the Branch Davidians. After what became the longest gun battle in U.S. law enforcement history, four ATF agents and six civilians were dead and dozens more were wounded. A 51-day standoff ensued, and the conflict ended after an FBI assault led to a fire that engulfed Mount Carmel. The six-part scripted series Waco chronicles this true story told from several perspectives of those who were intimately involved.

The Greatest Showman



The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, the film tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

Small Town Crime



When alcoholic ex-cop Mike Kendall discovers the body of a young woman, he becomes obsessed with redeeming himself by finding the killer. His unconventional detective style and dogged determination put him closer to solving the case, but put himself and his family in serious danger.