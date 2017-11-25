10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [25.11.17]

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas in Nevada, a U.S. Special Forces team, a middleweight boxing champ, and a blond Orlando Bloom.

These treats and others await in our round-up of the week’s most intriguing movie trailers.

El Camino Christmas

When Eric Roth (Luke Grimes) goes on an impulsive journey to find the father he never knew, his search takes him to the remote desert town of El Camino, Nevada, where he’s mistaken for a drug dealer by local, dim-witted law enforcement and winds up pinned down in a liquor store holdup with five other lost souls on Christmas Eve… one of which is his father.

You Were Never Really Here



A missing teenage girl. A brutal and tormented enforcer on a rescue mission. Corrupt power and vengeance unleash a storm of violence that may lead to his awakening.

The Midnight Man



A girl and her friends find a game in the attic that summons a creature known as The Midnight Man, who uses their worst fears against them.

Journeyman

After winning a punishing title defense on points, middleweight boxing champion Matty Burton (Paddy Considine) collapses at home from a delayed reaction to a devastating punch. The real fight begins when Matty awakes from a coma, and begins the journey towards regaining his speech, movement and memory. Suffering from memory loss and with his personality altered, Matty must piece his life back together as his world disintegrates. Journeyman is a powerful story about loss, identity, and ultimately, triumph.

The Crown



Netflix’s award winning period drama The Crown returns on December 8. The second season of the Claire Foy- and Matt Smith-starrer ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s, introducing “American royalty” Jack and Jackie Kennedy (Michael C. Hall and Jodi Balfour, respectively), and depicting a fragile monarchy in a Britain that has “changed beyond recognition”.

12 Strong



12 Strong is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Nvid Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans—accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare—must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.

A Wrinkle In Time



From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic, which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space to examine the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality, and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.

The Final Year



The Final Year gives a look at the inner workings of the Obama administration as they prepare to establish a legacy upon leaving office after eight years. The film revolves around Obama’s foreign policy team: Secretary of State John Kerry, US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, Deputy National Security Adviser and presidential confidant Ben Rhodes, as well as National Security Adviser Susan Rice and President Obama himself. Over the course of 2016, they travel the world attempting to advance and solidify policies that they believe will define their legacy, promote diplomacy over large-scale military action, and fundamentally alter how the US government confronts questions of war and peace, as they prepare to hand over the machinery of American power to a new administration.

The Shanghai Job



Orlando Bloom reinvents himself as a formidable action hero in this slick, high-stakes thriller set in Shanghai, a film that mixes the heist capers of The Italian Job with impressive action set pieces and the fighting skills of Ip Man alumni thrown in.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award-winning director Martin McDonagh (In Bruges). After months pass without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), the town’s revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is exacerbated.