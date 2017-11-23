Nike Condoms Have Arrived To Enhance The Sex Lives Of Fuccbois

It might seem like a tongue-in-cheek joke at first glance but make no mistake, these are officially licensed Nike condoms. And toilet paper. And yes, that’s Puma dish washing liquid, Reebok band-aids and an Adidas toothbrush.

Hypermarkt is the name behind these oddball yet highly sought-after domestic products. The German online drug store was founded just this year and has already collaborated with major sporting names like Nike, Adidas, Puma and more to deliver exclusive products that enhance the daily lives of people whilst maintaining the aesthetic feel of the brands.

This move could also be a win for the major sporting labels as high fashion becomes an increasingly saturated market to compete in. And who knows, you could probably even attribute your bedroom performance to Nike one day (hopefully they don’t make make a Dri-Fit version).

Have a scroll through the gallery to see what Hypemarket have on offer and don’t worry if they’re sold out. The site is currently in its beta phase and all of their products are still available upon request.

Just do it. Get your fuccboi domestic goods fix over at Hypemarket.

