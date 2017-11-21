Paul Smith Is Your Answer To Classic Australian Summer Style

This feature has been produced in partnership with Paul Smith

Hats off to Britain’s finest fashion visionary, Paul Smith, with his fall 2017 collection a clever interplay of tradition and innovation. Embedding his quirky sensibilities and love of fine vintage tailoring, we get an epic fusion of the old and new, timeless and trendy all at once.

Paul’s collection resurrects his old-school hallmarks: his 70’s eye for color, traditional fabrics and English trimmings, but he also cleverly lends some funky hints of modernity. Creating clothes that famously evoke the motto, “classic with a twist”, there’s both an effortless wearability and refinement about the designs. He’s essentially a trendsetter who can set the bar modestly, without all the fuss and loftiness that goes along with its caliber– it’s showy but not snobby.