Paul Smith Is Your Answer To Classic Australian Summer Style

Hats off to Britain’s finest fashion visionary, Paul Smith, with his fall 2017 collection a clever interplay of tradition and innovation. Embedding his quirky sensibilities and love of fine vintage tailoring, we get an epic fusion of the old and new, timeless and trendy all at once.
Paul’s collection resurrects his old-school hallmarks: his 70’s eye for color, traditional fabrics and English trimmings, but he also cleverly lends some funky hints of modernity. Creating clothes that famously evoke the motto, “classic with a twist”, there’s both an effortless wearability and refinement about the designs. He’s essentially a trendsetter who can set the bar modestly, without all the fuss and loftiness that goes along with its caliber– it’s showy but not snobby.
Paul finds his aesthetic inspiration from everything and anything, channeling ideas from the upper echelons of high art to even the mundane maze of casual life.This unique take on traditional British style has earned him an official knighthood. He was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for his contributions to British fashion– yes, you can actually be knighted for being an awesome fashion designer! And when you’ve merited the attention of the royals, it’s truly the crème-de-la-crème of distinctions.
You can find inspiration in everything. If you can’t, then you’re not looking properly – Paul Smith
Paul’s fall collection, debuted at the Palais des Beaux-Artes, embodies a variety of inspirations, reflecting the eclectic factors of Paul’s life with a particular interest in cycling, travelling and adventure.
It pays tribute to his British culture, featuring glen plaid, tartan designs, Scottish knits and English aviator jackets. Yet, unsurprisingly, he brings along his fresh brand of playfulness, marked by fun patterns, urban sneakers, artistic stripes of color and most amusingly, graffiti-like prints.
This lively underpinning suggests that real style is, at its core, something that adorns what’s within.
His looks are a testament to this philosophy, making his clothes a springboard from which you can celebrate your inner uniqueness. Ultimately, Paul embraces all those little idiosyncrasies which define one’s individuality–combined with a pinkies-up nod to classic British tailoring, but of course.
