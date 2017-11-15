It’s been a while since Robert Pattinson graced the big screen as a sparkly young vampire with an unhealthy addiction to sun safety.

Since then the 31-year-old British actor has amassed quite the reputation for his sporadic spurts of style choices which can often range from vanilla business casual to daggy layering to slim fit suits and evening wear.

His latest efforts in a tuxedo may well top it all though with Pattinson’s own simple style “hack” making its way into the classic tuxedo. Bow tie, meet the collared dress shirt.

Whilst the classic tuxedo requires a tuxedo shirt with a specific collar type to accommodate the accessory, Pattinson changed the tuxedo look entirely with a collared dress shirt worn over the black bow tie. Blasphemous? Perhaps, but it’s definitely one way to stand out for, dare we say, the right reasons.

Could it be that Pattinson simply forgot to pick up a tuxedo shirt and just opted for a white dress shirt out of his closet? Possibly. But we’d like to think he has a bit more foresight than that.

A bow tie under a dress shirt collar? We’ll let you be the judge of that. Personally we think it’s a breath of fresh air the classic look has been needing.