In the world of tuxedos we’ve pretty much seen it all. Wild colours reminiscent of phallic emojis? That’s rather 2017 of you, Donald Glover.

Tuxedo jackets which mimic your favourite childhood puzzle book? Now we’re talking, Sam Smith. The English crooner most recently showed up to the Bambi Awards in Berlin in a tuxedo jacket that can only be described as Magic Eye-inspired.

For the uninitiated, Magic Eye is a puzzle book which contains pages of what looks to be nondescript patterns of static and geometric shapes at first. Stare at it close enough with a cross-eye though and a 3D image will begin to emerge from the page, making your younger self question the physics of life and what cordial you were drinking earlier that day.

Sam Smith’s tuxedo jacket is a replica of this iconic book’s patterns and whilst it is visually jarring, it definitely instills intrigue into this evening menswear staple piece. It’s not black, not grey, or white. It’s all three and that’s why it’s a winning look when it comes to pioneering a traditionally rigid ensemble that involved the usual black dinner jacket.

Whilst it is visually captivating in the classiest way possible, we’re still wondering whether or not there’s a hidden message in the geometric puzzle. Have a stare in the gallery and let us know if you see anything.