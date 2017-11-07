Shut Up & Take My Money – Issue #153

If you’ve never been acquainted with an Aston Martin bicycle, Moncler dog clothes or a secret whisky-filled Christmas then you’re in a spot of luck. Welcome to the home of blatant consumerism done right.

Aston Martin x Storck Bicycles

Whilst grand touring cars and sorting out James Bond’s wheels is what Aston Martin does best, their latest venture into two-wheeled territory also makes for noteworthy addition to these pages. Teaming up with renowned bicycle maker Storck, the Fascernario.3 Aston Martin Edition is the carmaker’s first polished departure from cars and it looks pretty damn fine.

The bike features a full carbon fibre frame which weighs just 770 grams and is further paired with lightweight components to bring it to a total weigh of 5.9kg. Even the paint itself is a product of Q by Aston Martin which allows it to change from hues of grey, green or silver depending on the light intensity.

Speaking of the collaboration, Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “It was clear from the outset how the design, engineering and passion of the two brands could combine and what we’ve ended up with is a beautiful bicycle that reflects not only many of the key technical aspects of an Aston Martin, but also our ethos of excellence.”

Only 107 examples of the Fascernario.3 Aston Martin Edition will be produced.

BUY $TBC

Moncler x Poldo Dog Couture

Turn your best friend into a hypebeast with the latest luxury sportswear for dogs from Italian label, Moncler and Poldo Dog Couture. The collection includes miniature jackets, puffer coats and gilet vests which come in standard dog sizes to fit puppies and small adult dogs. Besides giving your best friend a bit of swagger, the garments also provide extra warmth during the colder seasons.

BUY $370 – $450

Rubika Bookcase

Add a bit intrigue and designer flair to your home with the Rubika Bookcase. Short of being an optical illusion that will drive your guests crazy, the Rubika Bookcase is also extremely practical. The bookcase was designed by George Bosnas for Anesis and features three separate diamond sections in three different finishes to create the 3D illusion of a cube.

BUY $TBC

Ghost Hunter One Toothpick Crossbow

Take down your colleagues with this very cool toothpick crossbow which comes equipped with a laser for precision target practice. The body is made of stainless steel and is super simple to operate and re-load. The toothpicks meanwhile can reach up to 15 metres in range.

BUY $80

Love Hulten Cary42 Arcade Briefcase

everywhere you go, always take your arcade with you. That’s the idea behind Love Hulten’s lush looking arcade briefcase which comes with 100 of the world’s most iconic retro games. The vintage looking wooden briefcase opens up to a two-player setup with two joysticks and six buttons for each player. A 12-inch LCD screen displays all of the mobile action you and a mate will ever need.

BUY $3,020

ONE Bauble Whisky Gift Set

Bring a little joy and cheer to your Christmas this year with the ONE Bauble Whisky Gift Set. The hanging ornaments which are made for Christmas trees are filled with shots of whisky to make for a very merry Christmas. The whisky itself is a blend which combines those from Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales. IF that doesn’t stack up to your standards, simply pour it out and replace it with your preferred choice of the good stuff.

BUY $38