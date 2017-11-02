TAG Heuer have unveiled the latest iteration of their iconic Autavia aviation timepiece.

The original hailed from the 60s and had only earlier this year made its revival at Baselworld to broad acclaim. Today the Swiss watchmaker is celebrating the 85th birthday of the great grandson of the brand’s founder, Jack Heuer.

Marking this occasion is the TAG Heuer Autavia Jack Heuer Special Edition, a watch which amps up the aesthetics from the original release.

The panda dial is now finished in a silver sunray finish with contrasting black sub-dials. There’s also the new addition of white SuperLuminova whilst the aluminium bezel has been revised with both 12-hour markings and an elapsed time scale.

Inside the case resides the same Heuer Calibre 02 automatic chronograph movement which boasts an 80-hour power reserve. Water resistance is still rated at 100 metres and the caseback features a special Jack Heuer engraving marking the occasion.

Only 1,932 units of the TAG Heuer Autavia Jack Heuer Edition will be produced to coincide with Jack’s birth year.