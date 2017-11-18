Tesla Unveils The World’s Fastest Accelerating Car

Without so much as a warning, American electric carmaker Tesla have unleashed the “quickest car in the world” with the second generation Roadster model.

Slated for a 2020 release date, the Roadster concept features insanely beautiful proportions which blends hints of Toyota’s FT-1 with Porsche’s own electric car project.

What you’re getting under the skin is an entirely different beast though. Musk is claiming this as the fastest production car ever made and there’s even video to prove it. 0-100km/h is dispatched in an impossible 1.9-seconds which trumps the current top of the range Model S P100D’s 2.5 second sprint.

And unlike most electric supercars which tend to lack grunt at the top end, Musk hinted that the new Roadster can easily manage a top speed of 402km/h.

Those kind of figures would tend to strike fear in those who are after range and efficiency but it’s been reported that the concept car’s 200kWh battery pack can afford the car around 1,000km per charge.

All of the power will be sent to four wheels via a single electric motor up front and dual electric motors out back.

A post shared by Alex Hirschi – Blondie (@supercarblondie) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:06am PST