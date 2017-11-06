When it comes to proven style icons like Tom Ford and Jared Leto there really isn’t much one can pick on.

Okay perhaps the latter you can ponder a bit sometimes, but what stands as a testament to the truth is that these art and film awards like the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci continually draws out some of the most inspiring and impeccable looks in men’s evening wear.

Sure there’s the conventional black tux thrown around for most but it’s more about the execution that nails the mandatory rules of the style bible. There’s a forgotten classicism that’s often brought back to the present day with an added touch of flair which brings faith back into the modern man’s wardrobe – an area that has lately become more the domain of tieless suits and activewear.

Take for example Ford’s unique rendition of evening wear with a twist thanks to his midnight blue velvet dinner jacket paired with the classic black tuxedo. No stone is left unturned here with detailing applied right down to the bespoke shirt buttons.

Actor Jared Leto also flew the flag the right way with a three-piece dinner-inspired ensemble complete with loud yet elegant floral motifs on an overcoat. His overall look more than satisfies the art aspect of the awards but there’s a also a hint of rockstar in there who’s prepared to shake hands with a world leader.

Elsewhere it was all about Armie Hammer and Lee Byung-Hun in classic black tuxedos whilst Usher worked with his own rendition of a traditional look with a granddad collared dress shirt, cotton lapel flower and luxe sneakers sneaking their way into the look.

Take a browse through the gallery to see the best looks from the night.