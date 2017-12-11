Adriana Lima has just made a big announcement about the type of modelling she plans to cut out in the future. It seems that once you’ve reached the ripe old age of 36 it’s time to change up the game.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, who just walked the runway in the brand’s annual lingerie show in Shanghai (money fight!), posted that she’ll no longer be taking her clothes off “for a[n] empty cause.”

This announcement will bring a tear to many man’s eye around the globe. Especially our, as we had Adriana marked to pose in the annual ‘Babes & Bacon’ calendar. Babes & Bacon has long been hot property in many a home mechanic’s greasy garage. The team here are now frantically looking for her replacement.

Lima added, “I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media.”

Yes, that was us, the original idea for our ‘sexy social media film’ with Adriana wearing a $100 Istra Bacon bikini. Whilst this was a delicious idea, it was not meant to be. The bikini was due to be auctioned for charity or eaten with poached eggs and avo.

We respect Adriana’s decision but believe in the longevity of Babes & Bacon.