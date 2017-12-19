The days of the supersonic jet are once again upon us, but not the way you know it.

Aeronautical company Aerion and aerospace defence firm Lockheed Martin have teamed up to build the world’s first supersonic business jet named the AS2.

The pair will work together on the roll out of the plane’s final stages which includes engineering, certification and production to make this one of the most anticipated toys for bonafide ballers with an insatiable hunger for speed.

Orlando Carvalho who is the Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin aeronautics said that, “we are excited to work with Aerion on their development of the next-generation, efficient supersonic jet that will potentially serve as a platform for pioneering future supersonic aircraft.”

The arrival of the AS2 will deliver flight performance and travel times never before seen since the demise of the iconic Concorde passenger jet.

Expect to see Conor McGregor Instagramming on one in the near future.