Amazon Reveals The One Thing Australians Are Spending Big On

It’s been a week since American e-commerce giant Amazon opened up its doors to the Australian market alongside fanfare, controversy and the threat of a retail revolution.

Whilst the latter might not have eventuated just yet, there’s fresh new data which outlines exactly what Australians are buying the most since the site’s launch down under. One word: tech. Australian consumers drove this category’s success with eight of the top ten products purchased falling into tech and gaming.

More specifically, the top four best-sellers in Australia were video games with FIFA 2018 for PS4 topping the list followed by Call Of Duty: WW2 PS4, Star Wars Battlefront II and the latest Nintendo Switch.

There were a few outliers with non-tech items such as a money guide book and cooking book making it into the top ten sellers. The Star Wars franchise saw a boost in sales with two products in the top ten that was likely due to the film’s world premiere today.

“In the run up to Christmas it is not surprising to see video games featuring prominently in the top ten. Outside of the top ten, Australians have been buying everything from daily essentials, including nappies and socks, to bigger purchases such as wearable tech and cameras,” said Rocco Braeuniger, Country Manager of Amazon Australia.

“We focus on the Australian customer and on long term success. With this in mind we continue to work hard to deliver great customer experience and fast delivery; and to provide customers with an ever-increasing selection of products at low prices.”

Things could be worse considering the horrendous fashion that’s on offer to Aussie men via the third-largest retailer in the world. See the full list of what Australians bought below.

FIFA 18 PS4 Call of Duty: WW2 PS4 Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 Nintendo Switch – Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con Strong 3M HDMI Cable Strong Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The Barefoot Investor: The Only Money Guide You’ll Ever Need 5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food Star Wars Battlefront II XBOX ONE Nintendo Switch – Gray Joy-Con