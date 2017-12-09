SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Pantone’s 2018 Colour Of The Year Is Out Of This World

A new kind of purple reign is here.

18 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 33
2 of 33
3 of 33
4 of 33|Tocca Voyage Marrakesh Candle|$42.00 - BUY
5 of 33|Leatherology Square Valet Tray|$50.00 - BUY
6 of 33|FORZIERI Zecchin Tumbler Glasses|$270.00 - BUY
7 of 33|Ascaso Dream UP V2 Espresso Machine|$699.00 - BUY
8 of 33|Ikram Design Moroccan Leather Pouf|$129.99 - BUY
9 of 33|MLF Eero Saarinen Womb Chair & Ottoman|$2,149.00 - BUY
10 of 33|Goldia Patti Leather Passport Wallet|$93.60 - BUY
11 of 33|BENSIMON COLLECTION Working Line - Double Handle iPad Case|$90.72 - BUY
12 of 33|Boglioli Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt|$280.00 - BUY
13 of 33|Primula Cast Iron Teapot|$44.99 - BUY
14 of 33|Contigo THERMALOCK Matterhorn Stainless Steel Water Bottle|$14.99 - BUY
15 of 33|Samsonite Winfield 2 Spinner Set|$680.00 - BUY
16 of 33|Under Armour Storm Roll Trance Sackpack|$44.99 - BUY
17 of 33|CHI YUAN Boards Urban Cruiser Skateboard|$59.88 - BUY
18 of 33|Chef Craft 9-Piece Silicone Kitchen Tool Set|$30.50 - BUY
19 of 33|Leuchtturm1917 Hardcover Medium Notebook|$19.95 - BUY
20 of 33|TJOKEEFE UV|LINK
21 of 33|Stelton Dot Coffee Press|LINK
22 of 33|NAT#3 Wall Clock by CreativeBD by Amir|$30.99 - BUY
23 of 33|Ralph Lauren Purple Label Cologne for Men|$105.00 - BUY
24 of 33|Nike X Undercover NikeLab Gyakusou Shell Down Gilet|$180.00 - BUY
25 of 33|Pantherella Fabian Herringbone Cotton-Blend Socks|$30.00 - BUY
26 of 33|John Elliott Ribbed Wool And Angora-Blend Beanie|$170.00 - BUY
27 of 33|Turnbull & Asser 8cm Silk-Jacquard Tie|$195.00 - BUY
28 of 33|AMI Mélange Wool Sweater|$250.00 - BUY
29 of 33|Nike Flyknit Trainer Sneakers|$150.00 - BUY
30 of 33|Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road Sunglasses|$170.00 - BUY
31 of 33|Turnbull & Asser Printed Silk Pocket Square|$105.00 - BUY
32 of 33|Berluti Bambou Polished-Leather Cardholder|$290.00 - BUY
33 of 33|William Lockie Orwell Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater|$650.00 - BUY

The colour experts at Pantone have followed last year’s Greenery with a hue as majestic as it is refreshing, both complex and celestial, reminiscent of a swirling galaxy or a Prince concert. Meet your 2018 Colour of the Year: Ultra Violet.

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” said Leatrice Eisman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “It is this kind of creative inspiration that is indigenous to Pantone 18-3838 Ultra Violet, a blue-based purple that takes our awareness and potential to a higher level.”

Every December, the Pantone Color Institute selects a Colour of the Year based on trend forecasting research. The chosen shade provides strategic direction for designers and brands, but more than that, it has become a symbol of deeper meaning for the year behind and the year ahead.

Pantone has no small hopes for Ultra Violet in 2018.

The company describes the colour as a “dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade” that “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.”

From there, it only gets more insane. Some of OTT things Pantone says about Ultra Violet include:

  • “Ultra Violet symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets.”
  • “Ultra Violet suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now.”
  • “The selection of Ultra Violet speaks to our shared desire for deeper understanding in an increasingly complex landscape, and our eagerness to experiment to reach that level.”
  • “Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.”

So… no pressure or anything, Ultra Violet. It’s just the fate of the entire world resting on your imaginary shoulders.

What’s interesting about this choice, The New York Times notes, is that it seems to deviate from previous years by looking forward rather than reflecting.

“It’s also the most complex of all colors,” said Eisman, “because it takes two shades that are seemingly diametrically opposed — blue and red — and brings them together to create something new.”

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, added that the 2018 Colour of the Year is “truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today,”

In other words, Ultra Violet is optimistic. It’s a hope for the future, not just an observation. Pantone is getting proactive.

A little ambitious, perhaps, but who are we to scoff at some positivity after the chaos of 2017? If you’d like to inject those hopeful Ultra Violet vibes into your life, check out the products in the gallery above.

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.