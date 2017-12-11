No one knows your glorious pecker better than you. Whilst dearest mother may argue that very fact, there’s a medical (and superhuman) side to it which neither of you probably knew about.

How do we know? We spoke to Dr. Zac Turner to uncover some of the most interesting things men never sought to find out about their dick.

So whatever your junk, know your strengths and limitations and remember stuff like this: Men orgasm for 6 seconds and women for 24 seconds. That means you should try for at least 4 times as many laps as your partner.

It’s a hard task but we’re sure you’re up to it. From morning wood to the effects of smoking to circumcision, here’s what you didn’t know about your penis.