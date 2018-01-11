Short of having exceptional genes, a good hair care routine is the best thing you can do to maintain the health and handsomeness of your mane.

In your younger, less sensible days, you may have been content with a 2-in-1 bargain buy or mini-bottles swiped from a motel. But now that you’re a man, and a damn dapper one at that, you’re ready to treat your tresses to the TLC they deserve and spare no expense doing it.

The sheer volume of products available is enough to send any well-groomed gent into overwhelm, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Below you’ll find ten of our favourite shampoos and conditioners for men.

Patricks SH1 & CD1

Founded by Bondi local and entrepreneur Patrick Kidd, Patricks ensures no Aussie ever need suffer through a mediocre grooming routine. The SH1 thickening shampoo injects a powerful dose of strength into your strands, instantly swelling the hair shaft for thicker-looking locks. The CD1 conditioner further maximises hair density with a multi-functional formula designed to target hair loss, hair growth, scalp health, and UV protection. SH1 and CD1 are available individually or as a set.

BUY From $33.00

Bamford Grooming Department Edition 1 Shampoo

Mother and son collaboration Bamford Grooming Department emphasises quality natural ingredients and cutting-edge design in all its products. The Edition 1 daily shampoo is formulated with hydrolysed keratin, which penetrates the hair’s fibre and moisturises from the inside for ultimate hydration, and soothes the scalp with the anti-inflammatory properties of willow bark. The fragrance blends vetiver, bergamot, oud, and dark amber for deep woody notes balanced with spice.

BUY £25.00

Baxter Of California Daily Fortifying Shampoo & Conditioner

Baxter Of California‘s Daily Fortifying Shampoo is the first step in the brand’s ‘Strengthening System’. Enriched with wheat protein, coconut extract and vitamin E, the new and improved formula repairs and cleans without drying, and delivers natural ingredients that boost body and promote healthy hair growth. Follow it with the Daily Fortifying Conditioner to deliver moisture, shine, smoothness, detangling properties, and a tingling mint sensation.

BUY From $20.00

Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner

On the rare occasion we reach for a 2-in-1 formula, it’s this one. Infused with a woodsy blend of aromatic cedarwood, sandalwood and eucalyptus essential oils, Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner is the solution to a multi-tasking grooming god’s morning rush. The sulfate- and silicone-free formula creates a creamy lather to gently cleanse, remove buildup, smooth and condition, and enhance volume.

BUY $20.00

Label.M Daily Moisturising Shampoo

Label.M – the official haircare product of London Fashion Week – is an award-winning fashion-inspired range developed by professional stylists under the creative eyes of CEO Toni Mascolo and Global Creative Director Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck. The Daily Moisturising Shampoo from the men’s line incorporates ginseng, peppermint and saw palmetto along with an innovative Enviroshield Complex to protect hair against heat styling and UV rays while creating texture for easy styling.

BUY From $15.54

Le Labo Shampoo & Conditioner

Niche New York-based fragrance brand Le Labo hand-manufactures unique scents composed by some of the world’s finest noses. The company’s body, hair, and face products launched just last year, boasting the brand’s signature apothecary aesthetic and plant-based formulas. The Shampoo and Conditioner are paraben-free, phthalate-free, artificial colorant-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. What they are full of is all-natural ingredients designed to strengthen and repair your strands, stimulate your scalp, and leave everything soft and shiny.

BUY $27.00

Malin+Goetz Moisturizing Shampoo

Suffering from a mane that’s dry, damaged, or chemically treated? Malin+Goetz are here to save the day with their Moisturizing Shampoo, a nourishing formula powered by hydrating amino acids, strengthening panthenol, and natural plant extracts to lock in moisture and bring limp hair back to life. The bottle’s light and fresh scent comes courtesy of a neroli and basil blend that intrigues without overpowering.

BUY $26.00

Oribe

Oribe Hair Care was founded by renowned editorial and celebrity hairstylist Oribe and beauty industry veterans Daniel Kaner and Tev Finger. The brand’s products leverage skin care technology and natural actives to deliver high-performance formulas, all of which are extensively tested on set, backstage and in the salon. The vast range of shampoos and conditioners contains options for every need and hair type, including formulations for colour-treated hair, blonde and silver hair, fine hair, dry hair, oily hair, coarse and curly hair, and hair in need of extra shine and sheen.

BUY From $14.00

Sachajuan Moisturizing Shampoo

Sweden-based Sachajuan is a results-driven haircare line known its high-grade natural ingredients and Scandi-approved minimalist packaging. Each shampoo, conditioner, and styling treatment contains the company’s patented Ocean Silk Technology, a mix of nutrients and proteins extracted from cold-water sea algae to replenish, rebuild, and strengthen hair. On dry days, reach for the Moisturizing Shampoo to restore balance, repair damage, tame frizz, boost body and bounce, and get your handsomeness back where it belongs.

BUY $26.00

Aesop Classic Shampoo & Conditioner

Born of scrupulous scientific research over many years, Aesop‘s six shampoos and four conditioners effectively address the needs of all kinds of scalp and strands. Our go-tos are the Classic Shampoo and Conditioner, both of which boast a balanced, gentle formula scented with natural botanicals and enriched with proteins. The Classic range cleanses and hydrates without stripping natural oils, making it suitable for all hair types and frequent use.

BUY $29.00