This article has been published in partnership with TAG Heuer

Steeped in rich diving heritage, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer draws its modern day DNA from the Heuer 2000 series conceived back in 1982 – a proven diving piece presented in various styles and movements that garnered mass appeal beyond just the seas.

Over time the watch grew in popularity thanks to its most defining quality: reinvention. With every new generation of the Aquaracer model the watchmaker injected compelling new features and details whilst maintaining its robust diving reputation. It was a standard that was pioneered back in 1895 when TAG Heuer patented one of the first water resistant cases for pocket watches.

Sporty, luxurious and reliable, today’s Aquaracer sits as a sought-after model alongside other distinguished names in the TAG Heuer family like the Carrera and Monaco.

Its resilience through decades of evolving watch tastes is testament to its winning design which still retains its submersible credentials till this day.