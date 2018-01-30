This article has been published in partnership with TAG Heuer
Steeped in rich diving heritage, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer draws its modern day DNA from the Heuer 2000 series conceived back in 1982 – a proven diving piece presented in various styles and movements that garnered mass appeal beyond just the seas.
Over time the watch grew in popularity thanks to its most defining quality: reinvention. With every new generation of the Aquaracer model the watchmaker injected compelling new features and details whilst maintaining its robust diving reputation. It was a standard that was pioneered back in 1895 when TAG Heuer patented one of the first water resistant cases for pocket watches.
Sporty, luxurious and reliable, today’s Aquaracer sits as a sought-after model alongside other distinguished names in the TAG Heuer family like the Carrera and Monaco.
Its resilience through decades of evolving watch tastes is testament to its winning design which still retains its submersible credentials till this day.
SPECIFICATIONS
CASE
Polished steel case – 41 mm
MOVEMENT
Swiss made Calibre 5 Automatic
POWER RESERVE
38 hours
WATERPROOFNESS
Water Resistant To 300 metres
BRACELET
Fine brushed polished steel, fabric or rubber
PRICE
FROM RRP AUD $3,100.00
A Classic Sports Design
Purveyors of the aquatic world will naturally gravitate towards the genuine sporty aesthetic of the Aquaracer. The Calibre 5 300m version is the perfect example of a modern watch that seamlessly transitions between the active and formal duties.
This version of the watch boasts a three-pointer design with the fundamental hours, minutes and seconds hands wearing green and blue luminescent markers designed to maximise legibility both in and out of the water anytime of the day.
Complementing this feature is a date window at the 3 o’clock mark which has its own magnified window to ensure that a short glimpse is all it takes to tell the date.
These appointments are presented alongside a bold striped dial and ceramic bezel which come in an array of styles.
The case itself is a 41mm fine-brushed polished steel unit paired with a durable black rubber strap to ensure both quality and performance.
Internal movement of this piece is looked after by TAG Heuer’s Swiss made Calibre 5 automatic movement with a 38 hour power reserve.
A double security clasp and the aforementioned ceramic bezel ensures that wearers will be able to dive to greater depths without losing track under the effects of water pressure.
Suitable For The Aussie Sporting Spirit
Whilst diving may be the blueprint for the Aquaracer, it’s the extensive range and styles which have captured the attention of a wider audience.
There are over 30 variations of the 3-hand model and an additional 18 variations of the chronograph version. Surfing, snowboarding, diving, tennis, beers with your clients. The TAG Heuer Aquaracer is the most versatile watch for the Australian male.
Wearers also have the option to fit a stopwatch mechanism to the timepiece if they’re after precise timekeeping during the most competitive water sports.
From lightweight sandblasted titanium in carbide black to polished steel and yellow gold, the Aquaracer casing forms the base for every individual piece to build off.
Whilst the Calibre 5 300m features a 41mm steel case, the range also extends into 40.5mm and 43mm sizes to appeal to different sized wrists.
Dials meanwhile come in everything from blue to black to sandblasted anthracite to sunray effect and silver opalin.
Even the nylon, rubber and steel straps receive countless aesthetic options to ensure every individual style is catered to.
Who’s Wearing The TAG Heuer Aquaracer
TAG Heuer’s diverse portfolio of ambassadors include some of the world’s biggest celebrities such as Kai Lenny, Daniel Ricciardo, Dan Carter, Anthony Minichiello and countless more awesome souls.
TAG Heuer choose their ambassadors based on their pioneering spirit and winning ways. More importantly, they resonate characteristics of not cracking under the pressure – TAG Heuer’s latest campaign message.
Final Thoughts On The TAG Heuer Aquaracer
There are Swiss watches that are segregated into formal, casual and sporting categories and then there’s the Aquaracer. The watch intuitively takes the qualities from all three and merges it into the perfect all-rounder watch both in its looks and versatility.
Throw on a rubber strap and it’s ready to join you on the gnarliest surf. When it comes time for the next big client meeting, pair the steel band model with a smart shirt and you’re ready to close deals.
There’s a reason why the Aquaracer is one of our favourite watches and we’re not alone.
Choose The Model That Suits Your Lifestyle
