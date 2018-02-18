Gather round gentlemen, it’s time to tell the story of this week’s best dressed bastards.

It’s an all star line up with names like Chadwick Boseman, Jeff Goldblum, David Beckham, Bill Skarsgard, Michael B Jordan and more all vying for the crown with spectacular results.

If it’s darker suiting you’re looking for then go no further than David Beckham and Jeff Goldblum who this week flew the sartorial flag.

In the colder parts of town it was all about the overcoats with Jannis Niewohner, Chadwick Boseman, Derek Warburton, J. Alexander and Seth Myers all donning their finest winter apparel with added flair.

Meanwhile, IT actor Bill Skarsgard headed up the bomber jacket game alongside Michael B. Jordan, leaving James Bay to be the only leather wearing fan on our radar.

Click into the gallery to see all of the looks.