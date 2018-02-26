Gents, your follicular inspiration for February has arrived.

Whether you’re looking to grow out those locks or keep it short and sweet, there’s a celebrity style to suit just about anyone.

In this month’s roll call of the world’s finest hairstyles we have guys like David Beckham, Shaun White, Calvin Harris, Idris Elba, James Bay, Chris Pine and more.

There’s even something for the silver foxes out there in the form of the timeless Jeff Goldblum.

Have a peruse through the gallery and witness the follicular fitness. These are the coolest men’s hairstyles of February 2018.