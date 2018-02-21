Turn up your nose to the likes of Ikea, Fantastic or Freedom Furniture and Domain because the sophisticated gentleman, the glorious bastard, the suave don cannot (will not) surround himself and his abode with anything less than the best, most unique pieces of furniture available. The team at D’Marge has pounded the pavement to bring you the best Sydney furniture stores for all your sofa, chairs and table needs.

Design Twins

Concrete pillows – are you crazy? No, but Design Twins may very well be. Crystal Bailey and Mitchel Lindsey did not start collaborating in life and art in the womb as one might assume from their business name. Instead, their 2013 meeting sparked a creative bond so strong the title seemed apt, especially in light of the fact they would refer to each other as Twinnie. Their handmade concrete pots and homewares moved from the markets to the high street in record time and we’re smitten with the concrete hands, that could be used to hang your keys or that mystery g-string that’s been hanging around for days (better yet, just toss it). The masculinity of concrete fused with the “twins’’ unique concepts adds an element of organic strength to everything they create.

75 Mary Street, St Peters, designtwins

Macleay On Manning

The A-list of interior design brands can be found within the trendy walls of Macleay on Manning. Looking for a classic leather sofa? No problem. Hoping to secure a more abstract piece, or classic pop art like a print from Andy Warhol? They’ve got it covered. From local and international favourites, unique pieces from Paul Smith, Tom Dixon, Iittala, Kenzo, Fornasseti and other esteemed brands don’t linger long, so if you fail to find the right couch, lamp, bedhead, coffee table or whisky glasses, visit a few weeks later and the inventory will have changed.

1/85 Macleay St, Potts Point, (02) 9331 4100, macleayonmanning

Living Edge

Marketed to the ‘architectural and design community’, this Sydney store is Aussie-owned. Living Edge is the epitome of refined elegance, with classic Eames pieces and modern local designs sitting side-by-side. Trick out your home with a table from German handcrafters e15, a retro George Nelson coconut chair, a few uber-cool stools from Sydney-designer Trent Jansen and a plush and sturdy handmade Scandinavian rug courtesy of Denmark’s Fabula Living.

The Woolstores, Shed 74, 4D Huntley St Alexandria, (02) 9640 5600, livingedge

VAMPT Vintage Design

A stone’s throw (or probably closer to a Hayne pass) from the roundabout at Sydney Park is VAMPT Vintage Design gallery in Surry Hills. With one of the most impressive catalogues of mid-century modern furniture, we can imagine teen-sensation Twiggy frolicking through throngs of Art Deco designs. The pieces are restored to investment standard and every one is original. Heavyweights and tongue-twisters alike adorn the gallery, such as Illum Wikkelsø, Charles & Ray Eames, Børge Mogensen, Hans Wegner and Grant Featherston. Showrooms in Brookvale and Newport offer smaller collections, but they are worth a visit if you’re in the area.

486/490 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills, (02) 9699 1089, vamptvintagedesign

BoConcept

You’ll find everything you need to embrace the sleek Scandinavian life at BoConcept, a Danish export that stocks a range of stylish-but-affordable pieces for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Picky design palates will find much to love in BoConcept’s extensive options for customisation, while those who are more clueless than a ’90s teen movie with Alicia Silverstone can turn to the in-house interior design service for expert guidance and a dream home on demand.

575/597 Pacific Hwy, Crows Nest, (02) 9437 0066, boconcept

Jardan

Proudly designed and manufactured in Melbourne then sold from showrooms in Sydney, Brisbane and, of course, Melbourne, Jardan make furniture that lasts a lifetime while leaving minimal impact on the environment. Built on an ethos of utility, custom-made couches and beds sit alongside chairs and tables at the Rosebery showroom. The family-owned business is lead by brothers Nick and Mike Garnham, who make use of sustainable timber and natural materials that can be responsibly sourced.

31 Dunning Ave, Rosebery, (02) 9663 4500, jardan

Great Dane

Like to think of yourself as a Great Dane? Neither do we. We’d like to imagine ourselves as lion-men or predatory-panthers, but we sure do appreciate the top-notch Scandinavian designs inside Redfern’s Great Dane. Both modern and antique pieces get a look in, and if you’re lucky you may just discover a couple of genuine Kai Kristiansen dining chairs. In fact, the list of designers reads like a who’s who of interior design legends, from Greta Jalk and Eric Buch to Arne Vodder and Ole Wanscher.

613 Elizabeth St, Redfern, (02) 9699 7677, greatdanefurniture

KE-ZU

Furnishing homes since 1992, KE-ZU’s designer collections combine innovation with functionality, and each piece is handpicked with residential and larger contract work in mind. Just as impressive as the bevvy of beauties inside the showroom, KE-ZU’s delivery vans are pretty damn special too. Graphic artist Georgia Perry and KE-KU’s Mark Swanton collaborated to pimp the vans into rolling artworks. Needless to say, nobody in your street will miss the exciting delivery.

69 O’Riordan St, Alexandria, (02) 9669 1788, kezu

Becker Minty

The services offered at Becker Minty almost outnumber the products inside its Potts Point bricks-and-mortar. Not only can you pop in and pick up a new jacket and a coffee table, you can enlist the interior design, personal styling, home decorating and bespoke catering teams for perfection in every aspect of your busy life. Clothing sophisticated gents for almost a decade, Becker Minty has also earned a reputation as a one-stop shop for last minute gifts like luxury candles, antique jewellery and aftershave. Furniture and decorative items come from designers such as Michael Verheyden, Gregory Studios and Akar de Nissim.

7/81 Macleay St, Potts Point, (02) 8356 9999, beckerminty

MCM House

Supreme craftsmanship is assured when buying an item from MCM House in Surry Hills. A hotpot of influences can be spied, with French, Italian and Danish flavours running throughout. The crew offer custom-designed cabinetry and fill the floor with antique furniture and contemporary finds from some of the best local and international designers. Meanwhile the walls are covered in modern art and sleek mirrors of all shapes and styles.

3/276 Devonshire St, Surry Hills, (02) 9698 4511, mcmhouse

Fred International

Minimalist chic meets masculine drama at Fred International, the importer of all things Scandinavian. A stable of eleven well-known and carefully chosen brands compete for space in the Rosebery establishment, with Karl Andersson and Swedese two of the frontrunners. The stark, yet serene warehouse space is decorated with lighting from Rubn and Secto, chairs by Fjordfiesta and Mitab, and a load of treasures from watches to candleholders.

B4/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery, (02) 9310 3263, fredinternational

