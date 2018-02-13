Every year the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament brings together some of the most recognised names in and out of golfing circles.

The event itself sees celebrities, pro athletes and select amateurs all joining a hot contest in the name of charity. And one man who has taken this contest to new heights with his golfing attire alone? Bill Murray.

Over the course of the week-long competition the 67-year-old displayed an dazzling array of outfits with everything from flamboyant bellbottoms to Asian robes to Elmer Fudd headwear. It’s a lot of styles to take in but if anyone can pull it off, it’s the Ghostbusters actor.

Also, pay close attention to Murray’s tartan highlights on his overalls. The latter may be out of fashion for but the former is right on point in 2018.