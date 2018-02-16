Converse Opens A Fancy One Star Hotel For The Creative Elite

Fancy some new digs with your fresh kicks? Converse have the answer with their newly opened One Star Hotel which is a play on the tried and tested five star establishments.

Located in London as a pop-up hotel, the space is designed across five levels with the city’s creative elite in mind. More specifically, it aims to unite London’s sneaker, skate, fashion and music communities via a 90s theme which helped bring the One Star logo to the forefront of streetwear today.

The attention to detail is all there with Converse employing streetwear enthusiasts to helm the lobby whilst guest rooms allow for interaction with the curated art pieces strewn throughout.