Your deadly online shopping habit is about to get worse (or better, depending on your perspective) with Amazon announcing the arrival of their Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) program in Australia.

The signature delivery business is designed specifically for third-party sellers and customers who want to dispatch and receive their goods quicker with added reliability. To do this, Amazon will pack and ship products on behalf of their Australian merchants as part of the FBA program.

The move forms part of the next phase for Amazon’s expansion into the country regardless of its much lacklustre debut last year. Amazon Prime, the e-commerce giant’s paid subscription service which provides users with extra benefits like discounts, deals and streaming video will also be rolled out locally in mid-2018.

This two stage introduction is nothing new and has already been established in other countries with a dedicated Amazon marketplace. Amazon’s decision to launch FBA reinforces its confidence in Australia Post, the e-commerce site’s delivery partner, who has thus far struggled to meet Amazon’s shipping time estimates to more remote regions of the country.

Melbourne is currently home to Amazon’s expansive distribution warehouse so another one on the west coast should serve them better if the FBA program proves to be a success.

